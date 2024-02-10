CSMC encourage police for action against illegal hoarders

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The strength of illegal hoardings is increasing in the city each day. The hoardings, especially those on the main roads, are leading to accidents. Hence the municipal commissioner G Sreekant has recommended the police to gear up and file offences against those displaying illegal hoardings in the city. He also clarified that the civic administration would not be granting permission for hoardings on main roads, hereafter.

Earlier, the High Court had ordered the civic body to remove the illegal hoardings from the city. It had also ordered to file cases against those fixing illegal hoardings. However, it has been observed that the drive against illegal hoardings is intermittent as per the convenience of the civic officials. The strength of hoardings is increasing as there is no fear of the CSMC and police authorities. The issue of hoardings came up during a meeting of key officers held in relation to the accident of a gas tanker in Cidco.

G Sreekant said,“ We had told the police administration to volunteer in taking action against illegal hoardings on important roads in the city.”

No permission to banners on poles

The banners are displayed in large numbers on the poles on both the sides of roads. They are displayed illegally (sans permission). Hence the CSMC has decided not to grant permission for displaying banners on the poles on important roads, hereafter, said the civic chief.