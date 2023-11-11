CSMC face hardship in arrangement of salaries, pension

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has been pushed to face hardship after it does not receive the GST share from the state government. However, the CSMC administration found a way out, and released the staff salary and pension of the retired staff, from the deposits collected under Gunthewari Act.

The employees heaved a sigh of relief when they received SMSs of their salaries on mobile phones. The Diwali bonus and festival advance has already been paid to the staff, it is learnt.

It may be noted that the CSMC every month receives a GST grant of around Rs 25 crore. However, it is yet to receive the share of this month. Hence the municipal authorities got worried on how to sanction the salaries as the Diwali festival is around.

Reviewing the situation, the accounts section then suggested the administrator temporarily using the Gunthewari Act deposit. When it receives the GST share from the state government, it will be deposited in the Gunthewari account.

The CSMC released the salaries of 4,367 personnel (3,114 regular and 1253 contractual staff) on Thursday. The bill of garbage lifting contractor Reddy Company has also been made, said the chief accounts officer Santosh Wahule adding that the pension of retired staff has also been deposited in their respective accounts.

The civic chief confirmed that after receiving the GST share, the amount will be deposited in the Gunthewari account.

Rs 15 crore to contractors

The municipal corporation has also paid bills of Rs 15 crore to the contractors, out of the total pending bills of Rs 150 crore, said the administrator. Presently, the CSMC is recording a daily collection of property and water taxes to the tune of Rs 80 lakh. The collection has indeed improved as previously it was between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, he said.

Rs 2.19 crore as Diwali gift

The CSMC has paid Rs 12,500 each to the eligible personnel as a festival advance; Rs 3,500 each to Class IV personnel and Rs 2,000 each as diwali bonus to contractual staff hired from self help groups, anganwadi sevikas and daily wage link workers. The total amount paid to all is Rs 2.19 crore.