CSMC faces opposition to marking on Kanchanwadi-Nath Valley road

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The road from Kanchanwadi to Nath Valley is of 36-metres as per the old Development Plan (DP). However, in the new DP, the width of the same road has been reduced to 18 metres. However when the municipal corporation, on Saturday morning, started marking as per the old DP, the residents strongly opposed the action. They insisted the civic officials first fix the centrepoint of the road and then initiate the marking process. Following the opposition, the civic officials return empty handed.

There are large numbers of properties, situated on one side of the Paithan road extending from Kanchanwadi. After a length of 700-800 metres on this interior road, there are some properties which are built on Waqf land. There is a possibility that more than 100 properties are likely to be affected in the widening.

Surprisingly, in 2001 DP, the width of road was 36-metres or 118-feet, while as per 2025 DP, the width has been reduced to 18-metres or 60-feet. Besides, it has been listed in the excluding part (EP) and does not have approval. Meanwhile, the municipal corporation passed a resolution of widening the road as per the old DP. Accordingly, the civic team decided to start marking properties from today. However, the residents of Kanchanwadi strongly opposed them. They staged a rasta roko on Paithan Road and also shouted slogans. Hence the civic team moved their direction towards Nath Valley for marking. Here after marking a few properties, the opposition grew stronger. Sensing seriousness, the police security was sought, but was in vain. The CSMC squad comprising assistant town planner Shivaji Lokhande, engineer Ashwin Dandage, Sachin Kumawat, Khurram Qureshi, Faizan Mirza, Adil Shaikh, Shivaji Chitrak, Abhijeet Thorat, Vaibhav Kundalwad etc were present.

Law University on the road

There is a National Law University in Kanchanwadi in Nath Valley. To guide the students studying in this university, many Justices of the Apex Court and the High Court and the senior officers of the Central and the State Governments visit the varsity. Hence their convoy of vehicles often get stuck due to the narrow road. The traffic on the route gets snarled. Hence the CSMC was taking efforts to widen the road for the last many roads.

Demands of residents

Fix the centrepoint of the road. The residents alleged that the CSMC officials are realigning the road to protect three properties falling on the road. Widening of the road should be made as per the new DP. Grant compensation to affected property-holders and to provide alternate land or house to the property-holders who are losing their whole properties.