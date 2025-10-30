CSMC fire section to get 15 new vehicles

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation’s fire brigade section is set to purchase 15 new vehicles at an estimated cost of ₹23 crore. These vehicles are expected to arrive in the city early next year, officials said.

A work order has already been issued to a private company for the 70-metre-high ladder, which will be especially useful for firefighting operations in high-rise buildings.

According to executive engineer Amol Kulkarni, it will take one and a half years for the ladder to be manufactured and delivered to the municipal corporation.

The new fleet will include 2 large fire tenders; 6 small fire tenders; 2 mini fire tenders (2,000-litre capacity each); 2 foam tenders; 1 rescue van and 2 quick response vans. The 70-metre aerial ladder will be imported from a company in Finland at a cost of ₹30 crore, officials added.