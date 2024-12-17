CSMC firefighters saved 15 human lives in eight months

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The incidents of fires are increasing day by day in the city. Considering this rise, the municipal corporation's fire brigade section has to increase its manpower and equipment. In the past eight months, the fire brigade has saved the lives of as many as 15 citizens in the city and surrounding areas.

Most fire incidents occur during the summer, while in winter, fires are caused due to negligence. In the city, the number of scrap godowns in densely populated residential areas is increasing, which poses a high risk of fires due to waste materials catching fire.

Between April and November, a total of 704 fire incidents occurred in these eight months. The fire section has to respond to each of these incidents. Under extremely dangerous conditions, the fire personnel enter the fire sites to bring the situation under control and successfully saved the lives of 15 individuals.

The number of high-rise buildings in the city has been increasing. The fire department currently lacks the necessary equipment to extinguish fires in high-rise buildings. To address this, a new state-of-the-art vehicle is being procured for Rs 2 crore. This vehicle will join the fire section’s fleet within the next two months.

Most fires are caused by garbage

Garbage near the waste processing centre in Padegaon often catches fire from time to time, especially in the summer when the frequency is the highest. Besides, fires caused by garbage are also common in several other areas across the city.

Fire incidents in godowns

Scrap godowns are located in urban settlements, and these often catch fire. In April alone, four godowns caught fire. During the summer, fires are more likely to occur due to electrical issues, particularly with power distribution points (DPs).

CSMC’s chief fire brigade officer Rayaba Patil said, "Our main objective is to reach the accident site in the shortest possible time after a fire breaks out. Upon arrival, every effort is made to minimise loss of life, and all necessary precautions are taken. Simultaneously, the work of extinguishing the fire also begins."

Boxxx

Month - Number of Fire Incidents

April - 79

May - 172

June - 143

July - 95

August - 70

September - 52

October - 45

November - 48

Total - 704