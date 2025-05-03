CSMC focuses on tax collection rather than providing basic amenities for everyone!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Despite being part of the municipal limits, many colonies on the outskirts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar remain untouched by development. There are no proper roads, drainage lines, streetlights, or regular water supply. Yet, property and water taxes are being actively collected. In some areas, even garbage collection vehicles (ghanta gadis) do not reach, leaving residents frustrated and burdened.

In the past two decades, several new residential colonies have emerged around the outskirts of the city. However, municipal corporation development has not kept pace. While some colonies have seen partial development, such as roads and drainage lines, through funds from local representatives, the Municipal Corporation has largely neglected these areas under the pretext of them being "unauthorised layouts" (Gunthewari areas).

Areas like Satara-Deolai, Padegaon-Mitmita, Jatwada Road, Mayur Park–Jadhavwadi, Chikalthana, and parts along Paithan Road continue to suffer from underdevelopment. Residents here are still without basic civic amenities such as proper roads, drainage, and a consistent water supply.

Ironically, despite this lack of services, property owners are required to pay annual property tax. Many of these areas lack even basic water pipelines, and where pipelines do exist, the water supply is inadequate. This mismatch between taxation and service delivery has left citizens frustrated and questioning the priorities of the civic body.

Water tax of Rs 26 crore

The municipal corporation, during the last year, has received water tax to the tune of Rs 26 crore. Above all, of the total population, 20-25 per cent of citizens pay their water tax regularly.

Property tax collection of Rs 130 crore

The municipal corporation collected a revenue of Rs 130 crore in the form of property tax during the last financial year. It has been observed that the number of outstanding dues is increasing each year, as out of the total properties on record, 40 per cent of property-holders do not pay the property tax.

What about basic civic amenities?

The Municipal Corporation lacks a detailed micro-planning approach for providing civic amenities in newly developed colonies. Although there are plans to install water pipelines, drainage lines, and streetlights, there is currently no available funding for road construction. Ironically, residents who honestly pay their property tax and water tax are receiving water supply only once every 10 to 12 days.

Over Rs 500 crore in pending dues

The pending dues for property tax and water tax have crossed Rs 500 crore. Despite various recovery efforts and initiatives by the Municipal Corporation, these attempts have largely failed to yield significant results.