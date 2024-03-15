CSMC forms expert committee to study development plan

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator, G Sreekanth, has underlined that the civic administration will be constituting a team of experts to identify and pinpoint the shortcomings existing in the rough draft of the City Development Plan (CDP) which has been published recently (March 7).

“The alert citizens are bringing innumerable shortcomings to the notice of the civic administration in the form of objections and suggestions for the past few days. The basic parameters seem to have not been implemented while preparing the rough draft. Hence the draft will be scrutinised by the team of five officers, who will be submitting the report to me in 30 days,” said the administrator.

It has been observed that some political parties are trying to encash the situation and people worry over wrong marking of reservations, de-reservations, proposing of roads in densely populated residential areas, etc.

Sreekanth further said, “ Every government department has an audit section. Accordingly, the expert committee has been appointed for the plan who would technically scrutinise the whole plan.”

The five-member team headed by the additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi comprises city engineer A B Deshmukh, deputy director (Town Planning) Manoj Garje, and two deputy engineers of the Town Planning section. These experts will keenly go through the maps of the plan and compare the reservations, roads, etc with the old DP, etc. They will study and submit the report in a month, said the civic chief.

There are a total of 688 reservations made in the plan. The government has given fixed parameters as guidelines on reserving land for different development purposes. The rough draft has not implemented any of the parameters. This is the reason why there is strong resentment amongst common people, it is learned.

It has come to notice that the people expect that if there is a dire need of proposing a new road in densely populated areas then only go for it or else widen the existing old roads.

TP section gets 100 objections daily

The objections and suggestions are being accepted by the Town Planning (TP) section. It is receiving at least 100 objections daily. The figures of the same would be in thousands in the coming days, it is believed.