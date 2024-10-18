CSMC frees commercial areas from street vendors

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Only 13 days are left for the Diwali festival, leading shopkeepers to set up shops in the market for the sale of various items. However, street vendors have encroached significantly on the main roads, including Gulmandi and Paithan Gate. On Friday morning, the municipal corporation's Nagrik Mitra Pathak initiated action against these encroachments. They began seizing carts and clothing. This action faced opposition from vendors and some political activists.

To prevent encroachments on the main roads, the municipal corporation has deployed 20 staff members from the Nagrik Mitra Pathak (NMP, civic team) in areas like Paithan Gate, Gulmandi, City Chowk, and Shahganj. On Friday morning, street vendors once again occupied Paithan Gate. As soon as the team began their action, resistance arose. About 25 to 30 street vendors gathered on the road, leading to considerable arguments. The team proceeded to seize carts and clothing.

Following this, when traders displayed their goods on the streets in Gulmandi, the team faced opposition from some political office-bearers as they initiated action. The civic team then advised the traders to keep their items inside their shops. After that, the team resumed their patrols on the roads.

Traders complaint, but no action is taken

Every year during Diwali, there is a huge influx of citizens shopping from Paithan Gate to City Chowk and from Shahganj to City Chowk. Two-wheelers cannot pass through these areas. Traffic police have to close the roads at least eight days before Diwali. During this time, street vendors set up their stalls in large numbers, causing inconvenience to shoppers. Traders from this area demand that the street vendors be removed, appealing to the municipal corporation and the police every year, but their requests go unheeded.