CSMC grants concession in property tax to educational societies in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news as the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC)

administrator G Sreekanth, on Friday, decided to grant partial exemption from property tax to the educational societies approved by the Charity Commissioner. They will be offered concessions in general tax, education cess and EGS tax.

A delegation of the umbrella organisation of Maharashtra State Educational Societies today met the municipal commissioner and through a memorandum demanded concession in the property tax to the educational societies within the municipal corporation limits. Later on, a meeting of all educational societies was conducted at the Smart City office in the evening.

During the meeting, the civic administration made it clear that there is a provision exempting them from general tax, education cess and EGS tax to religious and public service organisations under Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, but they will have to pay other taxes (as a part of property tax). Educational societies fall under the public service organisation. The municipal corporation will also waive off the interest on tax arrears on them, but the tax assessment of the educational societies will be done. Later on, they will have to pay their tax amount within a month, said the municipal commissioner.