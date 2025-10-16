CSMC grants Diwali aid of Rs 2.52 crore to all employees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) announced that, on the occasion of Diwali, Group D employees would receive an ex gratia of ₹3,500 each, subject to certain terms and conditions, on Wednesday evening. Besides, officers and employees will be given an advance amount of ₹12,500 each, said the Chief Accounts and Finance Officer (CAFO) Santosh Wahule. Just before Diwali, ₹2.42 crores will enter the market due to this initiative.

A total of 2,205 Group D employees who are on roll of the municipal establishment will receive ₹3,500 each, for which a provision of ₹77,17,500 has been made. Eleven daily wage employees will receive ₹2,000 each, amounting to ₹22,000. Similarly, 115 balwadi (pre-school) teachers will receive ₹2,000 each, totaling ₹2.30 lakh as a festival gift.

Apart from this, 32 part-time teachers will get ₹2,000 each (₹64,000 in total), four link workers and supervisors will receive ₹2,000 each (₹8,000 in total), and 360 self-help group sanitation workers will also be given ₹2,000 each, totaling ₹7.20 lakh.

Burden of ₹2.42 crores on treasury…

Due to the advance payments, ex gratia grants, and Diwali gifts, the municipal corporation treasury will bear a burden of ₹2.42 crore. A total of 686 municipal establishment employees will receive an advance of ₹12,500 each, which amounts to ₹85.75 lakh. Besides, 247 employees from the education section will also get festival advance, for which the CSMC has had to make a provision of ₹30.87 lakh.

Diwali celebrations in all houses

Group D employees whose grade pay does not exceed ₹1,800 will be given an ex gratia of ₹3,500 each. Officers and employees whose grade pay does not exceed ₹4,800 will receive an advance amount of ₹12,500. This advance will be recovered in ten equal monthly installments of ₹1,250 each from their salaries, said the CAFO Santosh Wahule.