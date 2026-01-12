CSMC guides in finding names in voters’ list

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To help voters identify their designated polling stations for the municipal corporation elections, the civic administration, with the assistance of the Smart City initiative, has developed a digital ‘VoterBot’ service.

Through this digital facility, voters will be able to obtain the required information within a few seconds, said municipal corporation administrator and election officer G Sreekanth.

Distribution of poll slips is currently underway. For voters who wish to search for their names in the voters list or electoral roll, an online facility has also been made available. A dedicated WhatsApp number, 97648 31111, has been provided for this purpose. After sending “Hi” to this number, the voter is prompted to enter their voter ID card (Epic) number. Once the number is submitted, the voter will receive details of their name in the electoral roll along with the assigned polling station within a few seconds.

Box

Steps

– Send ‘Hi’ on above Whatsapp number

– CSMC VoterBot will send a welcome message.

– Type your EPIC Number/Voter ID (eg. ABC1234567)

– You will get a message with the title - Your Voter Polling Details.

– You can also download (Pdf) your voting slip.