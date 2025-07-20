CSMC has turned into scam hub, alleges MLC Danve

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Leader of opposition (legislative council) Ambadas Danve on Sunday alleged large-scale corruption in the municipal corporation, especially in housing schemes.

Speaking at a press meet, Danve said he raised 16 public issues during the recent 15-day monsoon session under Rule 289 and submitted 42 starred questions.

“The civic body has become a hub of scams, serving contractors and political interests. Only seven (issues) were taken up, and many received vague answers from the government,” he said.

He said the administration is pushing agencies favoured by political leaders and questioned the rationale behind narrowing major roads listed in the Development Plan (DP).

Danve flagged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission in Lasur and Dhanora, mismanagement in the social welfare department, and rising crime. He also raised the delay in establishing a turmeric research centre in Hingoli and the need to link the Nanded-Jalna road to the Samruddhi Expressway.

Highlighting the drought-like conditions, the legislator warned that re-sowing on 97,000 acres was uncertain. He reminded the state of its past promise of a farm loan waiver.