CSMC health officer Dr Archana Rane retires

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Assistant municipal officer of health (MoH) at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), Dr Archana Rane, retires from her 27 years long service on Friday. She was accorded a warm see-off by the health section on her superannuation.

Dr Rane worked as a medical officer in CSMC since 1998. In her span of 27 years, she had rendered her duties outstandingly by handling various sections like medical reimbursement, nursing home, stores, integrated disease surveillance programme (IDSP), Covid-19, epidemic and malaria.

She was elevated to the post of assistant MoH for the last one and a half years.