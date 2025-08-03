CSMC holds discussion with office-bearers of religious places

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Administrator G Sreekanth started the initiative of visiting religious places which will be affected by road widening.

He also held discussions with the committee and trustees of the religious places. He instructed the office-bearers to give two to three alternative solutions. He said that the next decision would be made after taking everyone into confidence.

Religious places are being affected at every place in the road widening campaign. The CSMC has not touched a single religious place. However, the administrators had earlier assured that discussions will be held with the concerned.

He inspected the mosque at Chikalthana Bazaar on Saturday. He saw how many areas were being affected. The mosque office-bearers and citizens assured that they would remove the affected areas on their own.

The issue of relocating the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in this area was raised. The citizens of the area, including former corporator Krishna Bankar, were present. Two to three options should be suggested to move the statue. The administrators assured them of selecting the best option.

The wall of the railway station mosque is being damaged. Discussions were held with M A Khan, Naeem, Mudassir Ansari at this place. A temple, graveyard and old mosque at Harsool were inspected on Sunday,

Discussions were held with the local citizens. The citizens demanded an alternative place for the graveyard. In some places, the concerned office-bearers of the religious places were not present.