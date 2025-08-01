CSMC hopes recovery of ₹300 cr dues in two months under amnesty scheme

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has launched a scheme offering 95 per cent and 75 per cent interest waivers on pending property tax dues. The total outstanding amount is ₹1,230 crore, of which ₹229 crore is interest. The corporation has decided to waive this interest to encourage citizens to clear their dues.

On Thursday alone, citizens paid a total of ₹2.81 crore, the highest single-day collection so far. The scheme is receiving a good response, and administrator G Sreekanth has urged the citizens to take advantage of the amnesty scheme in large numbers.

Under the scheme, if property tax is paid in full by August 15, 95 pc of the interest will be waived. If paid between August 16 and September 16, 75 pc of the interest will be waived. The CSMC is hoping to recover at least ₹300 crore through this initiative, said the civic chief.

Of the ₹1,230 crore outstanding, around ₹800 crore is the actual tax amount and about ₹229 crore is interest, which will be waived under the scheme.

Business owners had also demanded to be included in the waiver scheme, and the administration has extended the benefit to them as well. There are around 13,000 commercial properties in the city, with ₹138 crore in overdue taxes. Besides, there are 1,300 industrial properties.