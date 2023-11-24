CSMC hunts for PMC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is struggling to find a project management consultant (PMC) for the construction of the multi-storeyed administrative building on 27 acres of land near Rose Garden at Majnu Hill. The civic administration has re-invited the tender on Thursday when there was no response to it during the first call.

The CSMC has submitted the proposal of Rs 150 crore for cabinet approval and then published the tender for shortlisting a competent PMC. Meanwhile, the second call of the tender has been published on November 22 and the last date to submit the response is December 8. The agency will act as an architect, project advisor and green building advisor.

The building with modern amenities will be built using modern technology. Hence the CSMC has selected the table top land situated at Majnu Hill near the Rose Garden so that the whole city could be viewed from the heighted location. The proposal includes construction of View Tower, adequate parking bay, charging station for e-vehicles, modern lavatories, solar lighting, rain water harvesting, etc as per the proposed plan.