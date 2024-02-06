CSMC hurries to approve work orders before March 5

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has geared up to float tenders of myriad development works before the implementation of the code of conduct for Lok Sabha election from March 5!.

The tenders will be of development works of valuing Rs 100 crore and majority of them will be of works to be completed through the municipal corporation funds.

It is learnt that after implementation of the code of conduct, the CSMC will be unable to publish any fresh tender for at least 60 days. Hence the civic administration is inviting the tenders and their work orders will also be put up before the administrator for approval before March 5. The planning is being made so that there should be no halt in development work during the period of the code of conduct. It may be noted that the state government has issued guidelines on publishing of the tenders. Hence the civic chief G Sreekant hinted at inviting all the tenders as per these guidelines. The works whose tenders will be invited will be of developing roads, gardens, open spaces etc. Meanwhile, the information regarding development works from all the sections of the CSMC is being compiled and then the tenders would be published accordingly, it is said.