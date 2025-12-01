CSMC inaugurates new school building at Cidco N-7 under CSR initiative

The project was carried out under the guidance of municipal commissioner and administrator G. Sreekanth. The company had earlier funded the construction of four classrooms in 2018 and five classrooms in 2022. On April 9, 2025, it performed the bhoomipujan for an additional six classrooms and two toilet blocks, whose inauguration was recently held on Tuesday. Additional municipal commissioner Ranjit Patil inaugurated the facility, while deputy commissioner (education) Ankush Pandhare presided over the event.

Civic officials present included deputy commissioner (women and child welfare) Lakhichand Chavan, control officer Ganesh Dandage, education officer Bharat Tingote, programme officer Dnyandev Sangle, education extension officer Ramnath Thore, school headmaster Shaikh Ahmed Patel, Brijwadi Municipal School headmistress Tilottama Mapari, and former headmistress Hemlata Bhuyar.

Representing Forbes & Company Limited were executive director Nirmal Jagawat, deputy general manager Praful Talan, CEO Vikram Nagar, and Pawan Somani.

Additional commissioner Ranjit Patil and executive director Nirmal Jagawat addressed the gathering and interacted with the students.

The civic administration appreciated the company’s contribution toward strengthening school infrastructure and helping create a modern, student-friendly learning environment through its CSR initiative.