CSMC initiates drive against banned plastic carry bags

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Lakhs of banned carry bags are regularly found in city nullahs. Last week, the municipal corporation seized a stock of 1,800 kg of carry bags that had come from Vapi, Gujarat. Traders bringing these bags into the city, wholesale suppliers, and retailers distributing them to customers are now on the municipal corporation’s radar. Administrator G Sreekanth has ordered that direct cases be registered against major traders.

On September 13, a stock of 1,800 kg of illegal carry bags was seized at Mahavir Chowk. The municipal corporation administrator inspected the seized material at the Town Hall premises on Wednesday. The stock, originally from Vapi in Gujarat, was headed towards Jalna. A fine of ₹25,000 was imposed on the concerned trader. “ The municipal commissioner warned that the seized bags number in the lakhs, and if brought into use, they could cause immense damage to the environment. He also ordered a probe to identify who is bringing in the banned carry bags, which wholesale traders are involved, and which retailers are secretly distributing them to customers. Accordingly, the Nagari Mitra Pathak will conduct inspections in different parts of the city. If carry bags less than 50 microns in thickness are found, direct cases will be registered against those responsible,” said the head of the CSMC’s Solidwaste Management Cell Nandkishore Bhombe.