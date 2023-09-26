CSMC initiates Phase II of recruiting 286 posts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The first phase of recruiting 114 posts in different sections of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has not been completed. In the meantime, the civic administration has initiated the recruitment of the second phase of recruiting 286 posts.

The CSMC has hired the state government deputed IPBS Agency. It has started the process of recruiting 114 posts and received 9,800 applications from the aspirants.

Meanwhile, the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth gave his nod for the second phase of recruitment. Hence the Establishment Section will be recruiting the Class III posts. The divisional commissionerate has approved the reservation roster.

The additional commissioner Ranjit Patil said, “ The CSMC had sought permission from the state government to fill up 286 posts. The second phase of recruitment will also be implemented through IPBS. The agency will draft the advertisement and after approval of the CSMC, it will publish the advertisement and invite applications from the aspirants.”