CSMC initiates to make city ‘numero uno’ in cleanliness

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city’s efforts to rank among India’s top clean cities have reached the final stage. In the new year, the appointed company will be paid per collection trip, based on the number of trips completed in each residential area. Criteria will also be set for the amount of waste to be collected per trip. With 380 garbage collection vehicles (ghantagadis), the city aims to collect at least 500 tonnes of waste daily.

The municipal corporation floated tenders only for companies with prior experience in handling waste in top clean cities. Western Imaginary Transcorn (Ahmedabad), Om Swachhata Corporation (Surat), and Jigar Transport Company (Mumbai) submitted bids. Two days ago, a municipal team visited Ahmedabad and Surat to inspect the operations of the respective companies. The inspection was led by Nandkishor Bhombe (head of the solid waste management cell), and M B Kazi (head of the technical cell). In the presence of municipal commissioner G Sreekanth. Bhombe shared details of the inspection with mediapersons.

How the new company will operate

The company will begin operations from February 1, working in two shifts daily, with a third shift, if needed. Waste will be collected using 380 ghantagadis. Currently, 300 ghantagadis are in operation. Each existing vehicle has a capacity of 800 kg, while the new ghantagadis will be enclosed on all four sides with a capacity of 1,200 kg.

Waste segregation will be mandatory.

Six new transfer stations will be established in the city. Each ghantagadi must carry 95 per cent segregated wet and dry waste. Non-compliance will attract a 3 pc penalty for the contractor company. Around 150 employees will conduct public awareness campaigns regarding waste segregation. The received tenders are under verification, and the company offering the best rates will be selected as the final contractor.