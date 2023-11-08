CSMC introduces internal reforms through transfers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth has awarded additional responsibilities to civic officers reviewing their efficiency, performances and expertise. The order in this regard was issued on Tuesday.

The deputy commissioners Mangesh Devre and Ankush Pandhare, who joined CSMC on deputation basis, have been given responsibility of important sections.

Devre has been given the responsibility of anti-encroachment. This additional responsibility was looked after by the deputy commissioner Savita Sonawane.

As reported earlier, the municipal commissioner while taking over the charge had informed that he will be focussing on how the piling of files can be reduced through effective planning. However, all of them were surprised when the journey of files instead of reducing has been increased.

The order mentioned the name of section head of section and who will be his divisional head and the controlling officer concerned to whom they will be reporting.

Devre has also been given security and stores sections. Meanwhile, Pandhare has been given public relations, NULM, disabled persons, e-governance, fire brigade and tourism sections. Meanwhile, the responsibilities of the officers from other sections remained unchanged.