CSMC invites EoI to lease out 57 galas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has invited an Expression of Interest (EoI) to lease out the vacant 57 galas of seven shopping complexes situated in different parts of the city.

The respondents can also view the details from the website www.mahatenders.gov.in. Hence the desirous traders or merchants are appealed to submit their responses anytime between November 29 and December 8.

Earlier, the civic administration had experimented by leasing out the galas on the basis of the ready reckoner of the areas where the shopping complexes are there, but there was no response. Hence the assistant commissioner (estate section) of CSMC invited the EoI.

The name of the commercial shopping complex and the number of galas to be leased out (in bracket) is as follows: Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak Complex - Paithan Gate (14), Bholeshwar Market - Gulmandi (21), Piya Market - Aurangpura (12), Nath Supermarket (First floor) - Aurangpura (01), Jai Tower - Kokanwadi (04), Kabadipura Complex - Buddi Lane (03) and Shopping Complex - , Eknathnagar (02).