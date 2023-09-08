CSMC invites GAIL to set up CBG plant in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Central Government has assigned the task of producing Biogas out of wet garbage in the big cities of the country to GAIL Company. Hence, the company has submitted a proposal to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). Responding positively, the civic administration assured of providing 150 MT of garbage daily; space for the project and demanded to produce Compress Biogas (CBG). We have given a target of producing 5 tons of gas daily, said the municipal commissioner G Sreekant.

The civic chief was speaking at the inauguration of the three-days long property show organised by Lokmat Group of Newspapers on Friday.

He said, “ Under the Central Government’s Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) programme, the CSMC has taken a major step in the production of CBG. The Central Government has instructed us to depend upon new and renewable energy. GAIL company is included under the SATAT scheme. It has done surveys in small cities like Ahmednagar and Satara. The population of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is more than 10 lakh, therefore, the company suggested setting up of a Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant.”

CSMC’s letter to company

The CSMC through letter has assured the company of providing 10-12 acres of land for the plant; providing 150 MT of wet garbage daily; running project on PPP mode; the company will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the machineries; the company should pay rent to CSMC against the land; pay royalty from the amount collected through selling of gas; and all the carbon credits will be taken by the CSMC.