CSMC invites stone-divider tender valuing Rs 1.5 crore

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has invited a tender valuing Rs 1.47 crore to construct a stone divider from Jama Masjid to Rangeen Gate (Phase II). It may be noted that under Phase I, the CSMC had constructed the stone divider from Central Bus Stand to Jama Masjid.

It may be noted that under the Tourism Circuit, the Central and the State Governments released Rs 10 crore to CSMC, a few years ago. The proposal seeking funds under the circuit was sent through Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). It included the development of the Rose Garden, the construction of stone dividers, the planting of beautiful trees in them etc. Hence the funds were utilised to develop the Rose Garden at Majnu Hill, while the divider was constructed from Siddharth Garden to Jama Masjid. Meanwhile, the trees planted in them under Phase I have grown up due to absence of the contractor to maintain them. The beauty of the divider has faded.

It may be noted that the architect of MTDC has finalised the design of the stone divider.

Now, the CSMC invited the tender of Rs 1.47 crore before the implementation of the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election. Meanwhile, it is feared that the contract will be given to the old contractor only as there are very few who know such type of stonework.

Meanwhile, a demand has been made to extend the length of the divider from Jama Masjid to Delhi Gate as the tourists in large numbers pass through this place towards Ajanta Caves and the figure of the tender would be revised by a few more lakhs only, they said.