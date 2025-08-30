CSMC-IRC’s TB testing camp evoked positive response

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Tuberculosis consultation and testing camp at IRC Community Centre (Baijipura) was held under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme on Thursday

The camp was jointly organised by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation’s PHC at Kaiser Colony and the Islamic Research Centre Education & Welfare Trust (IRC), under the guidance of CSMC’s municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha and IRC president Adv Faiz Syed.

Under guidance of City TB Officer Dr. Manisha Bhondwe, the patients were consulted by Dr Mukesh Motey, with assistance from Dr. Sayyeda Sumaiyya, ANMs, ASHA workers, and para-medical staff. It is learnt that the disease is killing two people every minute. Hence community awareness is the need of hour.

A total of 57 X-Rays were done, out of which 24 showed abnormalities, while 22 sputum samples, 2 Cy-TB tests, and 1 suspected TB case were recorded. Patients with abnormal findings were advised for follow-up at their respective PHCs.

Shabbir Ahmed (General Manager, IRC), Khwaja Aleemuddin (PRO, IRC) and other CSMC and IRC personnel took efforts for the camp.