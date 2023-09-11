CSMC launch drive against encroachments on main roads

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the wake of a cabinet meeting in the city and the mobility of ministers to grace various functions during the course of time, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has focussed on removing encroachments from main roads in the city. Today, the anti-encroachment squad was active in the illegal fish market at Mukundwadi.

The encroachers had set up tin shed shops on 10x10 feet land at the Mukundwadi corner. The civic officials swung into action because the cabinet meeting is being held in the city, therefore, VVIPs are going to arrive in the city during next week.

The anti-encroachment squad and the animal husbandry office had instructed several times to these shopkeepers to remove their encroachments, but was in vain. The shops were removed through JCB from 11 am on Monday.

The civic squad gave two days time for the sapling seller to vacate the possession in two days. The squad was taken against the handcarts and fruit-sellers existing near Dhoot Hospital.

The squad will be removing encroachments existing on road from Cidco Bus Stand to Mukundwadi tomorrow, said the additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi and deputy commissioner Savita Sonawane.

The action taking team comprises building inspectors Santosh Gaikwad, Syed Jamshed, zoo and police officials.