CSMC makes helmet mandatory to its staff

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An air of disappointment has prevailed amongst the civic officials and personnel, after the municipal commissioner, G Sreekanth, issued an order directing the security staff to collect a fine of Rs 1,000 each from a motorcycle-rider found entering the office premises without wearing a helmet. The order is effective from September 25.

Hence the security personnel will monitor the entry of staff reporting on duty at the headquarters, ward or zone offices and other civic offices from Monday. Meanwhile, the head of the security guard or ex-servicemen to collect a fine of Rs 2,000 if their subordinate staff (security guard/watchman/ex-servicemen) does not put on headgears, stated the order.