CSMC makes strides in eOffice implementation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a major step toward digital governance, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has transitioned to a paperless system through the eOffice (eFile) platform, claiming improvements in transparency, accountability, and efficiency in day-to-day operations.

Introduced in April 2025, the initiative marks a significant move from the traditional file-based system, where proposals moved slowly from one table to another. With eOffice, official documents are processed digitally, reducing delays and enhancing administrative efficiency and transparency.

“The eOffice platform, developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and implemented across Maharashtra’s municipal corporations, has been operational at CSMC for the past six months,” said Adil Siddiqui, eOffice Systems Manager. “It has enhanced transparency, increased accountability, ensured data security, and fostered a more productive work culture.”

Usage and rollout

The digital system is used by Class I, II, and III employees across all 73 sections of the CSMC. So far, over 500 of the 650 officials have been issued digital IDs, enabling them to use digital signatures. The rollout is guided by Administrator G Sreekanth, Deputy Commissioner Lakhichand Chavan, and Assistant Commissioner Rutuja Patil.

Technical and accessibility challenges

While internal operations have been streamlined, certain technical and accessibility challenges remain. Manual file movement has stopped entirely, and every officer must process or respond to eFiles within a stipulated time. However, issues such as limited file upload capacity (20 MB), occasional server downtime, internet connectivity problems, and system slowdowns due to overload still affect workflow. Another limitation is that the eOffice system is not accessible to citizens, preventing them from tracking the status of their proposals online, sources added.