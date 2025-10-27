CSMC, MJP await ₹822 crore loan from Hudco

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The work on bringing 200 MLD of additional water under the new water supply scheme project has reached its final stage. However, the project is currently facing a fund shortage. The municipal corporation has already submitted all necessary documents to Hudco for a loan of ₹822 crore, but the funds have not yet been released.

The ₹2,740-crore water supply scheme aims to ensure that the city does not face water scarcity until the year 2050. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed authorities to make 200 MLD of additional water available to the city by the end of December as part of the project’s first phase. Accordingly, officials from the Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) are working intensively on the project.

The first phase of the Jackwell at the Jayakwadi dam is nearing completion, and the installation of 4,000 horsepower pumps is currently underway. Authorities are now focusing on completing the remaining minor works to ensure that treated water reaches the new treatment plant at Nakshatrawadi by December.

For the target of supplying 200 MLD of water by December to be achieved, contractors must receive timely payments. However, the lack of funds poses a major challenge. If at least ₹100 crore in loan assistance is received by the municipal corporation, it can be transferred to the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) to help speed up the work and meet the project deadline.