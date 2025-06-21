CSMC objects change in alignment of 22 roads by state government

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the new development plan, the government has changed the alignment of more than 22 roads in the city and reduced the width of some of them. In many areas, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) had already widened these roads by providing TDR (Transfer of Development Rights). Hence, the corporation has filed formal objections.

It had come to light that the government-approved development plan contained several flaws. Many citizens also filed objections regarding these issues. June 21 was the last date to submit objections. According to sources, the municipal corporation submitted objections specifically related to 22 roads.

For new roads around the city, the corporation had acquired land using TDR. Roads originally planned to be 100 feet wide were reduced to 60 feet. A major concern now is: what will be done with the remaining 40 feet of land? Since the corporation acquired this land (100 feet) legally, it cannot be used for any other purpose. The corporation maintains that the roads in the plan should retain their original width. CSMC Administrator G Sreekanth has previously stated that the reduced widths will not be accepted and construction permissions will be granted based on the old, wider specifications.

22 roads selected after detailed study

Officials and staff from the Town Planning section studied the widths of roads in both the new and old development plans. As the city is expanding rapidly, the corporation believes wider roads are essential. In some cases, the road alignment was altered and the width reduced without any apparent necessity.