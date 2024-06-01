CSMC officials forced to retreat from marking of Trimurti Chowk-Chetak Ghoda Chowk road

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) officials began marking the road proposed to be widened from Trimurti Chowk to Chetak Ghoda on Saturday. However, there was confusion about whether it should be widened to 18 metres or 24 metres. Adding to the confusion, residents vehemently opposed the marking, forcing the municipal team to retreat. The civic administration has adopted a policy to widen certain roads in the city.

A week ago, the municipal corporation held hearings for property owners affected by the proposed road widening. Notices were already issued to residents stating to remove constructions and encroachments obstructing traffic from Trimurti Chowk to Chetak Ghoda. Accordingly, the municipal team arrived around 1 pm on Saturday and began marking. Upon seeing this, a large number of local residents gathered.

While issuing property regularisation, the CSMC had stated the road width as 18 metres, but the marking was being done based on a 24-metre width, leading to resident protests. The residents demanded that the authorities first decide whether the road width would be 18 or 24 meters before proceeding with the marking. The municipal officials then stated they would discuss the road width with the administrator and return for marking afterward, and they left.

Former mayor Trimbak Tupe, Jalindar Shendge, Sunil Dabhade, Praveen Kadam, Hafeez Shaikh, Gorakh Sonawane, and other citizens were present on the occasion.