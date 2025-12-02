CSMC on its toes to prepare error-free voter lists: G. Sreekanth

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

For the first time, wards have been delimited and formed as prabhags in the city, and consequently, prabhag-wise voter lists have also been prepared for the first time. This has naturally led to some confusion. “But it is always better to have confusion now than on the day of polling. If some voters have been mistakenly placed in the wrong prabhag, the administration is correcting those errors. We are working to ensure that the voter lists remain accurate,” municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth clarified during a press conference on Tuesday.

The municipal corporation has received 4,344 objections so far. Of these, 4,000 objections were assigned to 10 separate teams. A total of 1,904 objections have been resolved, while work on 2,105 objections is in progress. While categorising 11 lakh voters, some names were mistakenly placed in adjacent prabhags due to oversight. “We still have time for corrections, and the work is being done on a war footing,” Sreekanth added.

No need to take to the streets

Some voters from prabhag no. 26 had warned of taking out a protest march. Responding to this, Sreekanth said, “There is absolutely no need to take to the streets. The Election Commission has given you the opportunity to submit suggestions, objections, and grievances. Only if issues remain unresolved after this process should such language be used.”

There was an objection that some voters from Prabhag No. 26 were shown in Prabhag No. 24. The municipal corporation verified this claim. One residential colony’s name had not been included in the description of the prabhag's jurisdiction. Rajnagar, Mukundnagar, and other such colonies belong to Prabhag No. 26, and there is no need to shift their voters elsewhere. “Some people are demanding that these voters be placed in Prabhag No. 24. How can we shift them without any valid reason?” the civic chief asked.

Parts of Ravraspura fall under municipal limits

Some Guts (parts) of the Ravraspura grampanchayat fall under municipal corporation limits. The ex-servicemen colony is within municipal corporation limits, so its voter names will remain in the prabhag. For other groups mistakenly shown in municipal limits, verification is underway. Wednesday is the last day for filing objections, and the administrator has appealed to citizens to submit their objections promptly.

Where are the most objections?

Prabhag No. 24 has 643 objections, and Prabhag No. 25 has 677 objections. Prabhag No. 5 is the only ward with zero objections, while Prabhag No. 11 has one objection. These figures are as of Monday evening.