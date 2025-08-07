CSMC ordered to submit report on sewage treatment project within 4 weeks

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Supreme Court of India has directed the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) to submit a detailed report within four weeks regarding the measures and procedures being implemented for setting up sewage treatment plants in the city. This order was issued on Wednesday (August 6) by a bench comprising Justice Pankaj Mittal and Justice Prasanna Varale.

Due to the lack of proper sewage treatment, the Kham River has become increasingly polluted, causing distress to residents of several nearby colonies. In response, social activist Suraj Ajmera filed a petition in the Supreme Court, demanding action to stop the release of untreated sewage into the open.

Earlier, the municipal corporation had submitted a report to the court, but it was found to lack clarity. Hence the Supreme Court has now asked the Corporation to submit a fresh report within four weeks, clearly outlining the strategy and procedures being adopted and the timeline for project completion, with specific dates.