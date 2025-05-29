CSMC orders sealing of dilapidated buildings ahead of monsoon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

There is a risk of old and dilapidated buildings collapsing during the monsoon season. In light of this, encroachment control officers have issued directives to assistant commissioners of all zone offices in the city to issue notices to the owners of such buildings and ensure the buildings are vacated.

Since it may take time for the municipal corporation’s machinery to demolish these weakened structures, instructions have also been given to seal these buildings during the monsoon period. This information was shared by Encroachment Control Officer Santosh Wahule.

In the old parts of the city, there are approximately 50 such buildings in a dilapidated state. Zone-level officers have been instructed to carry out surveys, issue notices to the concerned parties, and proceed with sealing the dangerous structures.