CSMC permit builders to use 25 pc TDR

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news for the builders as the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth today accepted the CREDAI’s request of utilising only 25 per cent transfer of development rights (TDR) in their mega housing projects. Earlier, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation’s (CSMC) Town Planning section has made it mandatory upon the builders to utilise 50 per cent TDR in the projects.

The CSMC had granted permission for the construction of buildings of 70-metres height in the city. Hence to complete such mega projects, the builders had to seek additional FSI or paid premium from the town planning section. Hence, in terms of the premium usage, the state government had made a mandatory 50 pc TDR. The newspaper highlighted the news. In reaction to which, the delegation of CREDAI office-bearers met the civic chief and requested the civic chief to reduce the percentage from 50 to 25 in utilising TDR.

It so happened that the civic chief held a meeting with TP officials on Friday. He had a detailed discussion with TP officials over TDR and then with the consensus of all decided on making it 25 per cent and releasing an order in this regard soon. Hence the builders will now be able to use 25 pc TDR and 25 pc paid premium, it is learnt.