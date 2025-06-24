CSMC- Police gears up to resume demolition drive on Jalna Road

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Following a green signal from the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), in coordination with the police, will launch a massive encroachment removal drive on Thursday (June 26), along Jalna Road. All illegal constructions within the 60-meter-wide stretch will be demolished. The municipal corporation administration has prepared a detailed plan for the operation.

The operation included 200 civic employees, 8 teams led by ward officers, 20 JCB machines, 5 Poclain machines and 15 Tipper trucks apart 500 police personnel will assist, including senior officers.

Scope & Execution Plan

According to CSMC sources, the High Court has permitted demolition of all encroachments within 60 meters (approximately 196 feet) of the road width. The demolition will begin from Mukundwadi and proceed forward. The area to be cleared will be taped 30 meters to the left and 30 meters to the right from the central divider. The drive will commence between 9.30 am and 10.00 am. Eight separate teams will be deployed at the site. Each team will be led by a ward officer and include one building inspector and support staff. Around 200 municipal workers will actively participate in the drive.

Criminal action against obstruction

The High Court has authorised filing criminal cases against those who oppose or obstruct the anti-encroachment drive operation. Details of such cases will be submitted to the court. Sources also said that those booked may face disqualification or ineligibility to contest future municipal corporation elections.