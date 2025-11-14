CSMC-Police seize 450 kg of banned carry bags

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The government imposed a ban several years ago on carry bags below 50 microns in thickness. Despite this, some traders continue to possess and use these prohibited bags. Although the municipal corporation and police have taken action several times, the inflow of banned carry bags into the city has not stopped.

On Wednesday night, during patrolling, the municipal corporation’s Nagari Mitra Pathak and Jinsi Police seized 450 kg of prohibited carry bags. A fine of ₹20,000 was imposed on the person transporting the material.

The banned carry bags were being transported in a rickshaw (MH-20 BT-7884) on the Jinsi to Juna Mondha Road. The municipal and police teams checked the contents of the rickshaw and found a large stock of carry bags below 50 microns. The rickshaw was seized and taken to the Jinsi Police Station. The municipal authorities recovered a fine of ₹20,000 from the transporter.

This action was carried out under the guidance of municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth, deputy commissioner (solid waste management) Nandkishore Bhombe, and police inspector Shivaji Budhwant. The operation was led by Nagari Mitra Pathak’s chief Pramod Jadhav, assistant PI Vikas Sahane, and squad members Suresh Waghchaure, Khillare, Wakle, Santosh Sankapal and Abarao Salunkhe.