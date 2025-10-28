CSMC Polls: Prabhags to be formed with new method

SEC gave 26-page guidelines

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The trumpet of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections has already sounded.

The State Election Commission (SEC) is gradually moving forward with the election process. A draw of lots will be held for reservation in 29 Prabhags of the city, on November 11.

The Commission sent a 26-page letter for the guidance of the Municipal Corporation for the draw, in which the reservation will be done in descending order and with the new method.

The curiosity of the aspirants reached its peak because of this and they have started holding meetings in earnest, keeping their minds ready for reservation.

The general elections of the CSMC were held in 2015. The elections were to be conducted in 2020 with the end of the year's tenure of the body. However, it was delayed. After five years, the interested candidates gave up hope as the elections were not held.

The Supreme Court recently ordered the SEC to hold local self-governing body elections before January 31.

After this, the machinery started working vigorously. A total of 29 wards were prepared first to elect 115 corporators. On receiving suggestions and objections, the Prabhags were finalised.

As soon as this process was completed, everyone's attention was drawn to the reservation draw. Finally, the SEC also fixed this date. The reservation draw will be picked up on November 11.

According to the sources, the approval of the SEC will be taken to include a 50 per cent reservation in the 115 corporators.

The direct reservation will be made for the ST and SC categories in descending order.

A draw will be made for women among them. The reservation draw will also be taken as the basis for the OBC category. The Commission has also said that the reservation would be made in descending order from where the SC population is highest.

Category-wise reservation

The category-wise reservation is as follows;

Category--seats

--OBC--31 seats (Women 16 seats)

--ST --two (Women-one)

--SC-22 (women-11

--General (women)- 30

Total 55 seats reserved

Draw for reservation on Prabhags

While picking up a draw of lots, a reservation will be made on Prabhags. For example, after the draw of Prabhag number 15, the Election Commission has instructed that the category for which reservation was drawn by mentioning A, B, C, D will go to category A, B.

The reference to which category the respective Prabhag was reserved for earlier will not be taken into account. This election will be considered as the first to rotate the reservation cycle.