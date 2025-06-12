CSMC prabhags to be finalised by Aug 29

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state government's Urban Development Department (UDD) has sent a timetable to the Municipal Corporation’s Administrator and Commissioner for forming prabhags (delimiting the wards), which will now begin accordingly. For the upcoming municipal elections, the UDD had issued an order two days ago stating that one prabhag will consist of a cluster of four wards in A, B, and C category municipal corporations. Following this, on June 12 (Thursday), the UDD announced the timetable for the delimitation process.

Prabhag formation timetable

According to this timetable, the final ward delimitation approved by the State Election Commission (SEC) will be published via notification between August 29 and September 4. The draft ward delimitation proposal will be submitted to the SEC between July 8 and 10. Afterward, the commission will approve the draft plan. Between July 22 and 31, the draft delimitation will be published, and objections and suggestions will be invited.

Between August 1 and 11, hearings on the objections and suggestions will take place. After considering the recommendations based on the hearings, the authorized officer will send the final ward delimitation to the State Election Commission between August 12 and 18. The final notification by the State Election Commissioner will be published between August 29 and September 4.

Delimitation Process Timetable:

June 11 to 16: Formation of enumeration groups. During this period, the draft ward delimitation (forming prabhags) will also be prepared.

June 17 and 18: Scrutiny of received census data.

June 19 to 23: Site inspections will be carried out.

June 24 to 30: Maps of the wards will be prepared using Google Maps.

July 1 to 3: Field verification of ward boundaries marked on the map.

July 4 to 7: Signatures of the Ward Delimitation Committee will be obtained on the draft proposal.

July 8 to 10: Submission of the draft delimitation proposal to the SEC.

July 22 to 31: Publication of the draft ward delimitation and invitation of objections/suggestions.

August 1 to 11: Hearings on the objections and suggestions.

August 12 to 18: Submission of the final ward delimitation (prabhags) to the SEC after hearings.

August 29 to September 4: Publication of the final notification on ward delimitation (prabhags).