CSMC publishes list of 1,269 polling stations across 29 prabhags

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Voting for the municipal corporation elections will be held on January 15, and preparations are underway by the administration. Hence the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration published a list of prabhag-wise polling stations, both online and offline, on Thursday.

As reported earlier, the CSMC is conducting the general elections for the first time on a prabhag basis. Hence the lists for 1,269 polling stations across 29 prabhags were published. Each polling station will cater to around 800 to 900 voters. As voters will have to cast four votes at a time, the process is expected to take longer, and therefore the number of polling stations has been increased.

For the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections, 115 members are to be elected from 29 prabhags. After finalising the geographical structure of the prabhags, the prabhag-wise reservation draw was conducted. Subsequently, voter lists were published, objections were invited, and necessary corrections were made. After the final voter list of over 11 lakh voters was released, 1,269 polling stations were finalised across the 29 prabhags. These voter lists have now been published polling-station-wise on Thursday. In some places, polling stations have been changed, while in others, additional polling stations have been set up within the same buildings. Each polling station will generally have 800 to 900 voters.

For the polling scheduled on January 15, 6,000 personnel have been appointed. Staff will be deployed as 1,269 presiding officers and polling officers accordingly. Separate officers and staff will be appointed for vote counting. In total, a demand for around 8,500 personnel has been made from various government departments.