CSMC razes 25 huts in Harsul for PMAY

The anti-encroachment section of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) on Thursday demolished 25 huts located on land bearing Gut Numbers 216 and 217 in Harsul to make way for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) housing project.

The encroachments had spread over approximately 3 acres (1 hectare and 9 R) of land. To assist the displaced residents, the municipal corporation has decided to offer monthly rent compensation of Rs 2,000 per household for a duration of 18 months. This financial support is intended to help families rent accommodation during the transition period.

Municipal officers held discussions with the residents before the demolition. The land, once cleared, will be handed over to Sara Builders for further development under the PMAY project.

The assistant commissioner (Zone IV), Ashok Giri, Building Inspectors Syed Jamshed and Mazhar Ali and Nagarik Mitra Pathak’s Pramod Jadhav and other staff were present on the occasion.