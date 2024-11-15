CSMC readies for extending medical facilities on election day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The health section of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has prepared a micro plan to provide prompt medical facilities to election personnel and voters during emergencies following the upcoming assembly elections (November 20).

The jurisdiction of the municipal corporation comprises four assembly constituencies - Phulambri (106), Aurangabad-Central (107), Aurangabad-West (108) and Aurangabad-East (109). A total of 1026 polling stations have been set up at 318 locations in the limit. Hence the CSMC will deploy 318 medical squads, along with health squads comprising 660 personnel. Besides, 872 personnel will be deployed at the Control Room, nine Returning Offices and 25 ambulances. The CSMC will also rope in 100 nursing staff and 10 doctors from the government college to deploy on the day.

Under the guidance of administrator G Sreekanth, the municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha has been appointed as the ‘nodal officer’ for the above four assembly constituencies. Assistant MoH Dr Archana Rane has been appointed as Chief Controlling Officer and one each nodal officer has been appointed for the four constituencies – Dr Shaileja Mapari (Phulambri); Dr Anjali Pathrikar (Aurangabad-Central); Dr Premlata Karad (Aurangabad-West) and Dr Manisha Bhondwe (Aurangabad-East). They have also been appointed as zonal health officers for CSMC jurisdiction comprising Zone 1 to 10 in the city limit.

War Room

The CSMC had set up a War Room at the headquarters to control the whole situation. Dr Balkrishna Rathodkar has been appointed as ‘nodal officer’ of the war room.

24x7 service

The CSMC team will also provide primary health facilities at each of the four returning offices (24x7) from November 15 to 21.

Cashless Hospitals

To provide medical facilities at ease to the election officers and personnel on duty during the emergency, the district collector has already alerted eight private hospitals (by issuing letters) to provide cashless medical facilities. The letter has been issued to SN Dhoot Hospital; Ciigma Hospital; Hedgewar Hospital; Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital; Medicover Hospital; Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital; MGM Hospital and Krupamayi Hospital.