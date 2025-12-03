CSMC receives over 7K objections on draft voters list

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The election branch of the municipal corporation has received as many as 7,600 objections and suggestions, on draft voters’ list for its general elections, till the last date (December 3). Of the total, the section concerned settled 2500 objections. Meanwhile, the election personnel and officials are conducting spot inspections to verify the objections and accordingly are making corrections in the draft voters list.

The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth and the deputy commissioner (election) Vikas Navale are closely monitoring the whole election process and are also paying visits to different prabhags to make the necessary corrections.

As per the revised election schedule declared by the State Election Commission (SEC), the CSMC will conduct hearings or make final corrections in the voters list by December 10 and release the final voters list, polling stations wise, by December 22.

The municipal corporation will be holding the general election for the first time on prabhag system. It has divided 115 wards into 29 prabhags for smooth conduct of the elections.