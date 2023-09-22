CSMC recommends Night Life to police

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In an administrative development, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth has forwarded a proposal to the commissioner of police (CP) Manoj Lohiya recommending to start Night Life in the city, which is tourism capital of Maharashtra.

More than 30 lakh tourists arrive in the city to visit world heritage sites and other important monuments every year. However, the absence of night life pinches the tourists. If the tourists arrive in the city after 11 pm then he does not get food to eat in the hotels.

It is also observed that many tourists prefer leaving the city in the evening due to non-availability of night life. It has and is affecting the tourism industry. There are a plethora of monuments to attract the tourists, but there is no facility to entertain them during the evening and night hours. It is a long pending demand of Night Life as it would help extend the stay of tourists in the city. Tourism stakeholders have been demanding it for a long time. Citing the reason for Law and Order, the city is being closed down at 11 pm. “The police staff of each police station engage themselves for 2-3 hours to close the shops and hotels in their respective jurisdictions. It has become a part of their duty. The proposal suggested to allow shops on either Jalna Road or any other commercial market to remain open till 2 am. I hope the police will think positively, said G Sreekanth.

Boon for industries

The CMIA president Dushyant Patil said, “ The IT Industry is staying away from setting up their establishments due to absence of Night Life here like Pune and Bengaluru cities. Hence the hotels and malls should be allowed to remain open after 11 pm. This is a long pending demand of CMIA. We welcome the CSMC’s positive initiative. It will definitely help in the prosperity and development of the industries. The decision should be implemented soon.”

We will go through it: CP

The commissioner of police (CP) Manoj Lohiya said that he will go through the proposal to understand the proposed Night Life and the expectations of CSMC. “I will discuss the matter with my subordinate officers and after knowing their feedback further action will be taken,” said the CP.