CSMC recommends using solar energy in Zoological Park

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The ambitious and grand Zoological Park is being developed on 100 acres of land at Mitmita with an investment of a whopping Rs 250 crore funded by Smart City Mission. The construction of the park is nearing its final stages, and since there will be a significant demand for electricity at this location, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth has suggested the establishment of a solar project of at least 1-megawatt capacity.

Every year, millions of tourists visit Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city. To attract more tourists, the park is being developed in Mitmita (on the way to Ellora). All the animals from the Siddharth Garden Zoo will be relocated to this site. The relocation will be done by seeking approval from the Central Zoo Authority. The construction of the park has been underway for the past three years. Cages for the animals have been built, and work is ongoing for internal roads, electrification, street lighting, and other infrastructure.

On Thursday, a joint meeting of the CSMC and Smart City Mission was held in the presence of the CSMC administrator and Smart City CEO Jagdish Maniyar. During the meeting, the administrator suggested the option of solar energy to meet the electricity demand. He recommended the use of solar roofs on parking sheds and animal enclosures.

Plantation of 26K trees

At least 26,000 trees at the park will be planted to develop a natural habitat for wildlife animals. The CSMC administrator also suggested that the plantation be done through CSR funds from big industrialists and entrepreneurs. In return, the company's advertisement will be displayed on the site.