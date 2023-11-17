CSMC reinstates 27 fire brigade staff

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator, G Sreekanth, has decided to reinstate 27 personnel from the Fire Brigade section, out of 91 contractual employees, who were dismissed from their services as they participated in the strike without any prior intimation to the administration, during the last week.

Earlier, the CSMC administration had made it clear that the contractual or regular staff from the sections falling under essential services could not go on strike, hereafter. They have been told to give an intimation three months before and if not the civic administration will dismiss them for going on the strike.

More than 250 personnel and staff from the health section (in CSMC) have been on strike for the past 10 days. On Friday, the administrator spoke and told them to report on duty first and then will sit across the table for discussion. The demand of some staff working under National Urban Health Mission (NUHM) is related to the state government. Hence the CSMC will not be taking any decision on their issue. However, the civic chief made it clear to them (health personnel) that they should not push the patients to face inconvenience.

He dismissed 91 personnel on November 10. This created an impact as some of the contractual staff met and tendered an apology to him and also assured of not repeating the mistake. Meanwhile, the civic chief agreed to reinstate 27 personnel of the Fire Brigade section.

Conditioned for 5-kms running

The administrator before reinstating them put a condition that they will have to run for 5 kms daily. Ex-serviceman Pramod Jadhav has been told to submit the report on a daily basis. The contractual staff accepted the condition.

Of the total dismissed, the others from the Fire Brigade section, included 43 from water supply; nine from mechanical; 11 from animal husbandry and one from anti-encroachment section respectively. Meanwhile, the civic chief has not taken any decision about their reinstatement, it is learnt.