CSMC releases final electors list with addition of 165 new voters

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On Monday, the administration released the final voters’ list for the municipal corporation elections. A total of 11.18 lakh (11,18,283) voters will elect 115 corporators across 29 prabhags. The administrator G Sreekanth informed that the finalised voters’ list shows an increase of 165 voters.

A total of 814 voters from Ravraspura Grampanchayat have been removed, while 940 voters have been added in Shantipura. The number of voters has decreased in some prabhags and increased in others. The elections will be conducted in a completely transparent manner, Sreekanth assured.

Addressing an emergency press conference in the evening, G Sreekanth shared detailed information related to the elections. Additional commissioners Ranjit Patil and Kalpita Pimpale, along with deputy commissioner (election) Vikas Navale, were present.

In Prabhag No. 16, 6,657 voters were removed, reducing the total voter count to 35,593. In Prabhag No. 3, out of 40,649 voters, 5,047 were removed, finalising the count at 35,602. Similarly, in Prabhag No. 15, 4,931 voters were removed from a total of 40,346, bringing the final count to 35,415, Sreekanth said.

1,398 polling booths to be set up

Care will be taken to ensure polling booths remain within each prabhag. A total of 1,398 polling booths will be established. Each polling booth will cater to up to 900 voters. Responsibilities have been assigned to various officials to ensure adequate facilities at polling stations.

A total of 5,600 personnel will be required for election duties. Considering a 10 percent buffer, 6,100 personnel will be appointed through the general administration department (GAD).

Allocation of responsibilities

The responsibility of providing facilities at polling stations has been assigned to executive engineer Sanjay Kombade. Deputy Commissioner Nandkishor Bhombe will be responsible for ballot units and control units. The responsibility for printing and distribution of election materials has been assigned to additional commissioner Ranjit Patil and deputy commissioner Lakhichand Chavan.

Voter awareness programme

To increase voter turnout, a voter awareness campaign will be conducted. Deputy Commissioner Ankush Pandhare has been appointed to oversee this initiative. Since prabhag-wise voting is being conducted in the city for the first time, voters will be educated on the voting process. Polling slips will be distributed to voters. In Prabhag No. 12, a private school will be used as a polling centre.

Strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct

“I will personally oversee the election process as the chief election authority,” said Sreekanth. Flying squads and inspection teams will be deployed at entry points. Meetings will be held with bank officials, and if any individual is found carrying large amounts of cash, it will be subject to scrutiny, he said.

Information booklet for candidates

Candidates contesting the civic elections will be provided with an information booklet. This booklet will include guidelines on the Model Code of Conduct, rules applicable to candidates, and details of polling stations.

Vote counting at three locations

Nine returning officers (ROs) have been appointed. Vote counting is proposed to be conducted at three locations:

SFS School, Jalna Road

Government Polytechnic College, Osmanpura

Government Engineering College, Railway Station Road