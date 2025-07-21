CSMC releases partial compensation to disaster-affected shopkeepers at Jalannagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 1400 mm diameter water pipeline supplying water to the city burst at midnight on June 10, 2024, beneath the railway station flyover near Jalanagar. The water from the burst pipeline caused significant damage to goods in nearby shops. For the past year, affected shopkeepers had been repeatedly approaching the municipal corporation for compensation. On Monday, 11 traders were handed compensation cheques worth a total of ₹14 lakh by the administrator G Sreekanth.

It so happened that the pressure in the pipeline suddenly increased near the Railway Station flyover, causing it to burst. Water gushed into nearby shops and residential areas. In most shops, water levels rose up to 3 to 4 feet. By morning, shopkeepers used pumps to drain the water. Once the shops were opened, it was discovered that most goods had been damaged. A total of 25 shops were affected, among which 11 suffered major losses. The municipal corporation promptly conducted a survey and prepared damage reports. Each trader submitted proof showing losses exceeding ₹10 to ₹15 lakh. The corporation asked for purchase bills from the traders, and some did submit them. After a thorough review, the civic chief decided to offer partial compensation.

On Monday, compensation cheques were distributed to the affected shopkeepers by the administrator. The first cheque was given to Vishakha Roy, who followed up most persistently for compensation. Chief accounts and finance officer Santosh Wahule and accounts officer Sanjay Kolte were also present on the occasion.