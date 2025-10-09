CSMC removes 20 encroachments from Champa Chowk to Damdi Mahal road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The anti-encroachment squad of the municipal corporation was active in removing encroachments on the road from Champa Chowk to Damdi Mahal on Thursday. A total of 20 encroachments existing on the west side of the road were removed.

The municipal corporation was having complaints of frequent traffic congestion due to encroachments. The encroachers had left no space for the mobility of the ambulance. The squad will be active in removing encroachments existing on the east side of the road on Friday.

Last week, the civic body removed various small and big encroachments along the Roshan Gate to Central Octroi Naka Road. Following that, shopkeepers from the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah Chowk to Panchayat Samiti office were asked to voluntarily remove encroachments. However, most traders ignored the notice.

Action began at 11 am on Thursday, during which several vendors near Tuba Hotel were found occupying the footpath and selling Chinese food and other goods, leaving no space even for ambulances. Municipal workers had to remove parked vehicles to clear the way for emergency services. In total, over 20 traders faced enforcement action, which also resulted in significant losses to them. The next round of the drive will continue on Friday morning on the east side of the same road.

Acting upon the orders of the administrator G Sreekanth, and guidance of the controlling officer Santosh Wahule, the action was taken by Zone Officer Naeem Ansari, building inspectors Syed Jamshed, Sanjay Suradkar, Ravindra Desai, and staff from the Nagarik Mitra Pathak.